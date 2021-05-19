Priyanka Chopra Jonas Arranges 500 Oxygen Concentrators, 422 Oxygen Cylinders With COVID Fundraiser

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas had started a fundraiser to aid in COVID relief in India. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share an update about what all have they achieved from the fundraiser started by her. PeeCee further revealed that with the fund collected so far they were able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and even manpower for 10 vaccination centers that’ll help over 6000 people to get vaccinated over the next two months. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Goes Easy-Breezy in a Pretty Pink Dress Worth Rs 43.5K, You Like?

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Thank you to every single one of you who have donated and made these actions possible… please know that you have helped save lives. With your support we've now accelerated our fundraiser to $3 Million (22cr INR)".

Other Bollywood actors including Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ali Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu among others have been helping patients procure medicines, oxygen concentrators and hospital beds.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in filmmaker Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.