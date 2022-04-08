Global icon Priyanka Chopra is giving us right fashion goals on Friday by acing ethnic wear on a bright sunny day. It’s no surprise that PeeCee has a wardrobe to match her requirements everyday, be it a busy meetings day or a chill scene at home. Priyanka Chopra is also known to flaunt variety of Indian traditional wear when there is any occasion. On Friday morning, the Sky is Pink actor treated her fans with some latest pictures of herself on Instagram and it is giving us some major desi vibes. She kickstarted her weekend in a pretty yellow Punjabi suit with dupatta. She completed the look with white flat slippers. The pic seems to be from her home’s pool area.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Turns Cheerleader For Hubby Nick Jonas at Baseball Match- PICS

Priyanka Chopra is a true Punjaban

Priyanka has always opened up about she stays true to her roots and surrounded by Indian culture wherever possible. In the photos, the gorgeous actor can be seen flaunting her dupatta, suit that have peacocks in silver leather patches. While sharing a series of pics on social media, PeeCee captioned them as, "When the sun hits just right.. ☀️".

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s beautiful photos in a yellow suit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

