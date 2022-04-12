Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos from her daily life and after she gave a sneak peek of her Sunday brunch with girls, the actor shared her childhood photos with her mother and grandmother (nani). It’s the strong women in her life that raised Priyanka Chopra to become one of the powerful personalities. On Tuesday, PeeCee took to Instagram and recalled how her nani played a consistent part in her upbringing. The pictures feature little Priyanka celebrating her nani’s birthday.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash to Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Actresses Who Aced Summer Sexiness in Plunging Neckline - See Hot Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas feels lucky to have strong maternal figures in her life

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka captioned them as, “All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts?” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Girls' Day Out in Comfy Yet Chic Athleisure Co-ords, Flaunts Her Double Dutch Braids- PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film Text For You. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel, a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like Avengers: End Game. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Channelises Her Inner Punjabi Kudi in Beautiful Yellow Suit With Dupatta, See Gorgeous Pics