Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Viral Video: Many famous people attended the Global Citizen Live Festival, including global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who served as the event's host at Central Park in New York City. The Jonas Brothers also had a performance at the occasion. Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in a white pantsuit with colourful splashes on it. The biggest highlight of the event was PeeCee and Nick Jonas' stunning appearance and chemistry as they greeted each other with a sweet kiss!

Singer Joe Jonas announced Priyanka as a Global Citizen Festival ambassador. Nick Jonas welcomed her on stage and said, "And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas." Priyanka joined them on stage and greeted Nick with a quick kiss and hug before meeting her brothers-in-law Kevin and Joe Jonas. Priyanka Chopra addressed the audience from the stage and kept the vibe upbeat.



Later, Priyanka joined Nick to groove and sing along to the stage performance of Mariah Carey. She also got to know Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives and was spotted taking selfies with her. For many years, Priyanka has served as UNICEF’s worldwide goodwill ambassador. The actor recently spoke to the UN General Assembly and went into great detail about the issues the world is now dealing with.

Priyanka Chopra is working on a number of projects, including the movies Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back To Me and Russo Brothers’ Citadel. In addition, she signed on to act in the upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

