London: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has increased the target of her coronavirus fundraiser Together For India to Rs 22 crore. The fundraiser, which was started by Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas to fight against coronavirus in India has managed to raise Rs 7.5 crore so far.

Priyanka took to social media mentioning that so much is happening in India and so it is important for everyone to come forth and help. She also highlighted that the money raised so far through her fundraiser has been used to procure crucial medical equipments for the country. "Fundraiser that Nick Jonas and I started with our partners @give_india has raised over $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crores) has been put to good use towards procurement of medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators and vaccination support," she said. Earlier this month, PeeCee revealed that with the fund collected so far they were able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and even manpower for 10 vaccination centers that will help over 6000 people to get vaccinated over the next two months.

Priyanka urged people to donate and further wrote, ”People are struggling to survive. We can help. I urge you to please donate whatever you can now, because we’re all in this together and unless everyone is safe no one is safe.”

Last month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced a fundraiser with Give India, to help India amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Back then, she said that India is her home and that it is bleeding and further urged her fans to donate. ”Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure,” she said.