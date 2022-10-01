Priyanka Chopra interviews Kamala Harris: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas interviewed United States Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington DC. The former Miss World shared a few glimpses of her Washington DC tour in her Instagram stories on Friday. For the event, she chose to wear a pleasant pastel yellow backless dress and kept her hair open. Apart from discussing the Leadership roles for women, Priyanka touched upon various important topics including gun control, pay disparity and equal opportunities during her session with the madam VP.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Greets Husband Nick With a Kiss on Stage at Global Citizen Festival - Watch Viral Video

Priyanka also mentioned on the stage that this was for the first time in her 22-year-long career that someone offered her the same pay as that of her male co-star in a movie.

NICK JONAS TAKES DAUGHTER MALTI ON NYC OUTING

While she was at the forum, her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, was performing his fatherly duties. Nick took their newborn daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on a day out in New York City. He shared a picture from the father-daughter outing and captioned it, "Daddy daughter adventures in NYC (sic)."

PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS REACTS TO SUPREME COURT LEGALISING ABORTION IN INDIA

Not just speaking about and highlighting the world issues at large, Priyanka has also been using her social media reach to talk about the issues back home in India. Recently, after the Supreme Court of India ruled to legalise abortion in the country irrespective of the marital status of a woman, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to hail the ruling. Celebrating the judgment, she wrote, “The right to choose. The only way it should be for women across the world. A progressive step forward!!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up to come back to India to start filming her feature film titled Jee Le Zara. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, it’s a film about three women taking a trip together and discovering their relationships and friendships along the journey. Watch this space for all the latest updates on PCJ!