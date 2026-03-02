Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in top form, says her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu while praising her performance in The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in ‘top form’, says her Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu while praising her performance in The Bluff

The film shows Priyanka performing intense sword and gunfight sequences opposite Karl Urban.

Actor Mahesh Babu recently applauded the global icon and his co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her powerful performance in The Bluff. Babu took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his appreciation and praised her work in the film. Calling The Bluff a well-made film filled with engaging action and emotions, Mahesh Babu said that Priyanka is in top form. He described her performance as swashbuckling and said she ticks all the boxes with a packed act. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, “#TheBluff is a well-mounted film with engaging action n emotions!!! @priyankachopra is in top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work.”

Earlier, filmmaker SS Rajamouli also heaped praise on the actor after watching the trailer of ‘The Bluff’. Taking to Instagram Story, Rajamouli wrote, “Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises….what a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to ‘The Bluff’.”

#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! @priyankachopra is in top form swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work ♥️♥️♥️ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 1, 2026

In no time, Priyanka reacted to the review of The Bluff and reposted on her social handle. She wrote, “Thank you my friend ‍☠️ See you soon in Antarctica. ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh”.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Thank you my friend ‍☠️

See you soon in Antarctica. ⭐️ @urstrulyMahesh https://t.co/HpBfRPbMEg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 1, 2026



Notably, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her return to Indian cinema with the upcoming film ‘Varanasi’, directed by Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands at a grand Globetrotter event in Hyderabad.

The actor is set to play the role of Rudhra in the film. Priyanka will play the role of Mandakini in the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of ‘Varanasi’. The movie is expected to be released in 2027.

Coming back to ‘The Bluff’, the swashbuckler action thriller is set in the Cayman Islands. The film shows Priyanka performing intense sword and gunfight sequences opposite Karl Urban. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, and also starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. It is produced by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Purple Pebble Pictures. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.