The longlist for the British Academy Film And Television Awards (BAFTA) 2021 is here and our very own ‘desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on the list with 14 others in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the Netflix film The White Tiger. The actor was given a shout out on Twitter by her cousin Parineeti Chopra who wrote a lovely post boasting her Mimi didi’s achievements. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twins with Her Pooch, Diana, in a White Tiger Print Outfit

Parineeti took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER! Can’t wait for this to happen!” (sic). PC, who’s anyway so supportive of her family and friends, shared Parineeti’s tweet and sent her love. “You’re a cutie tishuuuu! 🤞🏽 love u ❤️❤️@ParineetiChopra,” she wrote. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Chills in a Red Bikini After Launching Her Haircare Line Anomaly

Priyanka’s The White Tiger has been longlisted in multiple categories including Best Actor for Adarsh Gourav, Best Film, and Best Director for Ramin Bahrani. It has been longlisted in the technical categories also, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name. Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao play the role of a rich Indian couple, while Adarsh plays the role of their driver who gets his fortune changed after an accident. As mentioned on the official site of BAFTA, the final list of the nominations, selected from the longlist, will be out on March 9. The awards ceremony is scheduled to happen on April 11.

So who all are rooting for our desi girl now!