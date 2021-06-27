New York: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is finally back in the United States and seems like she was too excited to visit her Sona. After returning from London, Priyanka visited her restaurant and shared a series of pictures on social media with a heartfelt note. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Visits The US For This Reason? You Will be Surprised to Know

PeeCee shared several pictures on social media after visiting Sona. While in one of the pictures she can be seen standing outside Sona, in another picture Priyanka can be seen enjoying paani-puri. She also shared a picture of a cone-shaped dosa on her Instagram story. Priyanka visited the restaurant and expressed happiness and thanked the entire team behind Sona. “My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City,” she wrote. Also Read - Nick Jonas Misses Priyanka Chopra, Drops Image of Her Looking Gorgeous in Saree | Viral Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Serving Parisian Glamour Realness in Rs 4 Lakh Embellished Gown

Earlier this year, Priyanka took to social media announcing the opening of her restaurant named Sona in New York. “What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!” the global icon wrote.

Sona has a modern minimalist look with space for people to move around. What adds beauty to her restaurant is accent lightings and colour scheme which is brown and gold. It has a bar too that offers private dining space for eight to 30 guests.