Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the queen of sass that she is, left no stone unturned while giving it back in style to an Australian journalist who questioned whether she and husband Nick Jonas were 'qualified enough' to announce Monday's Oscar nominations. Priyanka Chopra is called 'the queen' by lakhs of her fans and rightly so.

Replying to the journo Peter Ford, Priyanka Chopra – who has a solid filmography in India and a vibrant career in Hollywood – shared her screen credits.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka and Nick announced the Oscars 2021 nominations on Monday, and interestingly PeeCee's The White Tiger – which she produced and acted in – won a nod for Ramin Bahrani in the best adapted screenplay category.

Here’s What Happened

Journalist Peter Ford wrote in rather a snarky tweet, “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.” He also shared the photo of the couple. As soon as Priyanka tagged him and replied to him, the journo took down his tweet.

Who Is Peter Ford?

According to Ford’s Twitter bio, he describes him as “the best & most widely heard entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ. Allegedly”.

Responding to his distasteful tweet, Priyanka responded on social media, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration.” The tweet came with a list of her credits as she scrolled through them on her phone.

Check Out The Tweet Here

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Soon her fans started applauding her for her response, calling her the ‘queen’ and asking her not to pay attention to such naysayers. In fact, Priyanka wasn’t the only one to school the journalist. In the comments thread, Peter Ford was advised to “Watch Barfi” and to Google the actress.

Meanwhile in one of her earlier interviews, Priyanka had spoken about how she reacts to vitriol online. “I am just like everyone else. In the morning when I’m driving to work or I’m having my coffee, I’m flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I’m like, ‘Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?’ I just don’t react to it or let it affect my mental well-being,” she told a magazine.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s much-awaited upcoming projects include the fourth Matrix movie and Text For You, which she recently completed filming in London.