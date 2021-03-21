Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ interview with Oprah Winfrey on the talk show Super Soul is making headlines. This is not just because she opened up about how a filmmaker once mistreated her. During the interview, global star Priyanka is seen talking about her religious and spiritual views as well. The Baywatch star mentioned how different religions impacted her while she was growing up. She spoke about how she had Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences on her life. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about how Filmmaker Mistreated Her | Watch Full Interview with Oprah Winfrey Here

PeeCee said, " I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that."

However, the comment has sparked a Twitter storm, with several people trolling the actor for claiming she understood Islam because of her father singing in mosques. One user tweeted, 'My dad used to decorate Christmas tree, I was aware of Christianity'. Another Twitter user wrote, 'This happens when you try to win Muslim fans without having rudimentary knowledge of Islam'.

This happens when you try to win Muslim fans without having rudimentary knowledge of #islam 😂.@priyankachopra I sympathize with you but believe you me it’s been one of your worst attempts to increase your fan base. #PriyankaChopra #botchedattempt @irenaakbar pic.twitter.com/w1vdO93VDg — Usama Malick (@UsamaMalick10) March 19, 2021

The Quantico actor is being criticized and schooled by fans on social media.

My dad used to decorate Christmas tree,

I was aware of Christianity. pic.twitter.com/N9bBY4WN7L — Lily kissan Khalid (@KaunAurat) March 20, 2021

I’m Muslim and we « don’t sing in a mosque » @priyankachopra I’m really shocked . If u were aware of Islam you’d know we don’t sing https://t.co/jk8DzpZHVC — Athar Sedki (@Atharluvsrk) March 21, 2021

What priyanka chopra thinks our mosques look like because hEr FatHer uSed to SiNg at a MosqUe so ShE is VeRy aWare of IsLaM. pic.twitter.com/jlGJ11aliO — * (@ipogistan) March 21, 2021

During the interview, Priyanka also talked about racial bullying at school, how much she misses her late father, and her husband Nick Jonas.