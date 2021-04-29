London: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media announcing that she has initiated a fundraiser to help India amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Also Read - Here's Why Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Not at Oscars 2021

Priyanka shared a video on Instagram and said that India is her home and that it is bleeding. "India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale," she wrote. Announcing that she has set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, Priyanka asked her fans to donate. "Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that's $1 Million, and that's huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure," she added.

Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas also took to Twitter appealed to his fans, ”India needs our help. Please give what you can.”

Priyanka has repeatedly raised concern for India’s fight against coronavirus. Earlier this week, Priyanka sought Covid-19 vaccines for India, and tweeted about the US ordering ‘more vaccines than needed’.

India is facing the worst health crisis of all time. With rising cases of coronavirus, lack of oxygen cylinders and medicines have also become a major concern in the country. Amid all this, several celebrities have come forth to do their bit including Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, and Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, on Thursday, India reported 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 in 24 hours which is its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began last year. With this, the total caseload is now at 1.8 crores with 2.04 lakh deaths.