London: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Holi this year at her home in London. The former Miss World shared a few pictures of herself celebrating the festival of colours with her husband Nick Jonas, and in-laws Denise Jonas, and Kevin Jonas.

Priyanka is seen posing with a water-gun, and colours on her face while Nick, too, flashes a smile in what looks like the backyard of their house in London. The actor also shared a few pictures of the decorated table where all kinds of colours and natural flowers were put suggesting that Priyanka's Holi was all about organic colours. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites 😘 Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES!#HappyHoli everyone❤️" (sic)

Priyanka’s post got a lot of love. Mindy Kaling, who finds her roots in India too, recalled the Holi party hosted by Priyanka last year. Her comment read, “I remember being so excited for your Holi party in 2020… and then the world got shut down. Holi 2022 perhaps ❤️” (sic)

This is the second Holi that the world is celebrating amid the rising coronavirus scare. Keeping it low-key, and avoid gatherings is strictly advisable even in India. How are you celebrating your Holi?