Weeks after weeks, sensational revelations are being made in Oprah Winfrey's famous show Super Soul. After Meghan Markle's explosive interview, now it's Priyanka Chopra Jonas. PeeCee appeared on the show and talked about several things – losing her beloved father, marrying Nick Jonas, how she learned to live a fearless life and how a director had once mistreated her.

During the interview, Oprah mentioned an instance from Priyanka's book Unfinished in which the actor had revealed that she was once asked to deliver a dance performance by a director which made her uncomfortable. To this, the global icon added that she now regrets not confronting the director for the incident. 'My regret with that incident is that I never said anything to the filmmaker. I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system,' she added. However, Priyanka 'stood for herself' and quit the film.

Priyanka further talked about her upbringing and said that she was always encouraged to have a voice. 'I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice', she said.

Priyanka also shared instances of racial bullying at school and how much she misses her late father. PeeCee also talked about her husband Nick Jonas and mentioned how she never took Nick’s texting ‘very seriously’ initially.

Catch the full interview of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Oprah Winfrey here:

On the work front, Priyanka is currently in London where she is shooting for her upcoming project ‘Citadel’.