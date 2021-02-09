Actor Priyanka Chopra is making waves with many startling revelations in her recently released book titled Unfinished. The actor has been promoting the book and mentioning how it contains all the stories and incidents that are not known to her audience yet. In one of the chapters, Priyanka has talked about being a woman in the film industry who is misogynist from the word go. Also Read - Mia Khalifa Questions Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Silence Over Farmers' Protest

As mentioned by Zoom, Unfinished has a part in which PC has talked about the time when a director wanted her to show ‘panties’ in a film, and another director had suggested a ‘b**b job’ to her. Priyanka says, “The director suggested I speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said: “Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge?” which translates as “whatever happens, panties should be seen. Otherwise, why would people come to watch the movie?” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Just Win BAFTA 2021 For The White Tiger, Parineeti Chopra Keeps Her Fingers Crossed

The actor then revealed how her co-star – Salman Khan – came to the rescue when the same director came to the sets of another film to express his anger. “I was ready to go full-out as a temptress in the number. The director’s words and tone, though, conveyed that he regarded me in a way that I found unacceptable,” she added while revealing that she quit the film after the incident. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twins with Her Pooch, Diana, in a White Tiger Print Outfit

In another excerpt, Priyanka revealed that when she was pretty new to the industry after winning the Miss World pageant, she met a director/producer who told her to get herself ‘fixed.’ As quoted by The Independent, PC said, “After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a b**b job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my b**t. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”

In the past too, Priyanka has talked about facing her share of sexism in the film industry and how she was also called ‘dusky’ and asked to match the beauty standards set for a female actor. The actor had to struggle to break the stereotypes attached to an Asian actor in Hollywood. Unfinished carries all of that and more and seems like PC has really gone all out this time!

Watch out this space for the review of Priyanka’s memoir!