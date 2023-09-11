Home

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears Rs 54K Black Dangerously Pierced Dress Flaunting Sexy Midriff at Jonas Brothers Concert, PICS

Priyanka Chopra opted for a drool-worthy black Christopher Esber pierced orbit cutout midi dress. Check the whopping price here!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday gave a glimpse of the Jonas Brothers Concert in Los Angeles. She took to her Instagram to share steamy hot pictures of herself along with her husband, musician Nick Jonas from the venue. Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Incredible weekend”. For the music concert, Priyanka Chopra opted for a drool-worthy black Christopher Esber pierced orbit cutout midi dress.

The dangerously pierced dress screams Christopher Esber’s aesthetic, with the brand’s signature brass orbit details. The black high-ankle dress has a matte-finish, stretch blend that gives a slim silhouette. The detailing of the signature brass orbit takes the limelight as it focuses on Priyanka Chopra’s sexy midriff and toned abs. The black dress can be adjusted as per the person wearing it with the help of adjustable straps. Priyanka, who posed with Nick, completed the look with subtle jewellery.

A look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ hot photos in a black dress that she wore for the Jonas Brothers Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The Christopher Esber black dress is priced at Rs $650 (approx. Rs 54K).

Actress Preity Zinta accompanied Priyanka Chopra at the Jonas Brothers concert in the US. For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra has been touring with the Jonas Brothers, making glamorous appearances at her husband Nick Jonas’ concerts. After years apart, Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta reunited yet again to have a gala time together at the event, and the pictures and videos of them stand as evidence. On her Instagram, Preity dropped a video from the last night’s gig. She wrote, “What a fun night ❤️ and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers 🎸 Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour 💕 Last night I officially became a Fan 😍 #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Prime Video’s Citadel with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Their show has been greenlit for season two and is also being made in several countries as an adaptation of theirs.

