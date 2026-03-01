Priyanka Chopra juggles stunt training and mom duties on ‘The Bluff’ set, internet applauds her grit – WATCH

Priyanka Chopra has long been known for pushing boundaries, from conquering Bollywood to carving a space in Hollywood. Now, a newly surfaced behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Bluff is giving fans a closer look at the grit behind her latest action-packed performance. Shared by her body double and stunt collaborator Anisha Tee Gibbs, the clip captures not just the physical demands of the role, but also a deeply personal side of the actor, balancing motherhood with relentless training.

The video, posted on Sunday, offers rare moments from the film’s set. In between high-intensity rehearsals and sword-fighting practice, Priyanka is seen spending quiet time with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In one heartwarming segment, she carries Malti in her arms while serving her food during a break. In another, she is fully immersed in action choreography, rehearsing combat sequences with precision and focus.

Intense training behind ‘The Bluff’

While audiences see the polished final product on screen, Anisha’s note reminds viewers of the unseen effort that fuels such performances.

“Here are a few moments I captured during this unforgettable journey. Watching @priyankachopra dig deep and fully embody every role she takes on continues to inspire me. What the audience sees on screen is only a fraction of the dedication behind this project. The real magic? The HOURS of work, discipline, and training that happen long before the cameras roll,” she wrote.

Anisha also highlighted how Priyanka carved out time to train for the film even while juggling other commitments. “Even while balancing other projects, we carved out time between takes to train for The Bluff. That level of commitment is rare, and it’s why our partnership works. We both love this craft deeply.”

She further added that their collaboration has evolved into a seamless rhythm built on trust and mutual respect.

Fans applaud ‘Lioness’ Priyanka

The video quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom praised Priyanka for managing both demanding stunt work and motherhood. Comments ranged from “Best mum” to “Priyanka is a lioness. She truly belonged to that role.” Others described her as “a very hard-working mum” and “a true inspiration for every woman.” One fan summed it up simply: “She gives her 1000%.”

The clip also shows Priyanka celebrating the film’s wrap by cutting a cake with Malti by her side, a moment that symbolised both professional achievement and personal joy.

About The Bluff and what’s next

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, The Bluff is a pirate action-adventure film featuring Priyanka alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but Priyanka’s action-driven performance earned significant appreciation. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with S. S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Prakash Raj in a key role. The film is under production and is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

For now, the BTS glimpse from The Bluff stands as a reminder that behind every action sequence is an actor putting in hours of unseen effort, and, in Priyanka’s case, doing it all while being a hands-on mother.