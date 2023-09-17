Home

Priyanka Chopra Kisses Hubby Nick in Unseen Birthday Pics, Nickyanka Fans Say ‘May God Protect This Jonas Marriage’ – Check Post

Priyanka Chopra wishes husband Nick Jonas on 31st birthday with a heartfelt post and unseen pics. The duo, who have been married for over four years now, welcomed baby girl last year.

Priyanka Chopra never fails to flaunt her love for her hubby Nick Jonas. This time was no different when our desi girl dropped unseen photos with the singer on his 31st birthday. She penned the sweetest note for Nick last night alongside some pictures. In the first photo, Priyanka kissed Nick Jonas, melting all our hearts. The duo look extremely happy and in love. While PeeCee looked hot as ever in a white dress with a risque cutout, the birthday boy looked uber cool in a floral printed shirt and orange pants.

The caption on the heartfelt post read, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby ❤️🥰 @nickjonas (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Nick Jonas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The second picture featured them in a blurry vision, giving a glimpse of their full outfit. The following image showed Nick playing golf, while the fourth showed Priyanka getting goofy while standing next to a golf cart. Nick looked like a handsome player in a white T-shirt, shorts, white sneakers, and a hat.

And finally, the last picture has our hearts where Nick exhibited what a daunting father he is! The singer fed their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sitting side by side in a vehicle. In the photo, Malti turned her head in the direction of Priyanka who was visibly behind the camera as Nick held a milk bottle. Baby Malti looked too cute for words in a blue and red-coloured co-ord set.

Priyanka Chopra’s birthday post went viral in no time. Nickyanka fans dropped birthday wishes for Nick Jonas. They also heaped praises on their chemistry. One of the users wrote, “May God protect this marriage, always.” Another user wrote, “The last one gives “cool dad” vibes.” The third user wrote, “Happy Birthday Hindustan ke jeeju ❤️❤️ (sic).” The fourth one wrote, “What wonderful photos! Nick giving baby Malti a bottle is the ultimate in cuteness! 😍😍😍 (sic).”

On the work front, Priyanka was most recently spotted in The Russo Brothers’ Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. Fans are also excited to see Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, Priyanka was most recently spotted in The Russo Brothers' Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. Fans are also excited to see Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

