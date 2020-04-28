Amid the coronavirus lockdown, many people have been coming up with different ways to tackle their boredom. In the latest bid to do so, Madhuri Dixit Nene has come up with an initiative to teach dance moves to anyone through her online dance academy. She announced a surprise for everyone who wants to learn dance from her online dance academy. To applaud her for her bit, global icon india.com/topic/priyanka-choprapraised Madhuri’s free online dance learning program and called it a ‘wonderful initiative’ to boost positivity during the difficult times of coronavirus crisis. Also Read - Aghadi Leaders Meet Maharashtra Governor, Urge Him to Nominate CM Uddhav as MLC

The 37-year-old actor took to Twitter and appreciated the initiative by the Kalank actor. Priyanka tweeted, "Love @MadhuriDixit#LearnAMove #ShareAMove is a wonderful initiative by team @dancewithMDenabling everyone to stay positive during these difficult times through dance! While we all stay indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl. Chk it – http://bit.ly/DWMFreeClassesEveryWeek."

Take a look at the tweet:

Madhuri was quick to reply to Priyanka’s response and tweeted, “Thank you @priyankachopra! Let’s all stay positive and get through this together.”

In the video shared by Madhuri, she can be seen saying that the lockdown is a difficult time and that’s why she along with her online dance learning academy ‘Dance with Madhuri’ have decided to spread some joy and happiness through a dance learning campaign – ‘#LearnAMove ShareAMove’. The two of her top dancing lessons will be free from April 1 to 30 on the website.