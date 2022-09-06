Priyanka Chopra Plays With Daughter Malti Marie: Global star Priyanka Chopra has dropped the cutest picture with her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Instagram. The actress is seen joyfully playing with her daughter in the heart melting photo which is going big time viral on social media. In the photo, Priyanka is seen sitting on a couch tilting backwards and lifting Malti. Dressed in a white dress, Priyanka is all smiles as she plays with her baby girl, while Malti looked adorable with a hairband in her hair and was dressed in a white dress.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Considers Herself a Newbie in Hollywood: 'After 10 Years of Working...'

Priyanka captioned the post, ‘My whole (red heart emoji)’ and added a white heart emoji to cover Malti’s face.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra welcomed her first child, daughter Malti Marie with her husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy earlier this year. Ever since embracing motherhood, Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying their new phase with their bundle of joy. Although the couple is often seen sharing pictures of their baby girl on social media with their fans, they are yet to reveal Malti’s face to the world.