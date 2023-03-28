Home

Priyanka Chopra Now Talks About Nepotism in Bollywood, Says ‘Don’t Have Uncle Making Movie…’

After creating a stir with her 'beef' statement and explaining how she struggled with politics, Priyanka Chopra now talks about nepotism in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra on nepotism: Actor Priyanka Chopra is not mincing words in calling out Bollywood for its politics and nepotism. The actor is promoting her upcoming film Citadel and during one such interaction, she went all guns blazing about the Hindi film industry. The former Miss World reasoned why she ventured into the film production business at a young age and how the film industry thrives on nepotism where someone’s ‘uncle’ is ready to make a film if one doesn’t do well at the Box Office.

Priyanka, in Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, said, she was written off once on a magazine cover as ‘Finished’ and that worried her mom who always had business acumen. The actor said that was the time when her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, had a serious talk with her and she advised her to look at other revenue sources because the industry would prefer young 20-year-olds over her who was soon turning 30 then. “You’re gonna be 30 soon. You know that’s old in this industry. They want to work with 20-year-olds so you need to think about a revenue stream if you’re going to sustain yourself,” Priyanka’s mother told her.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA ON STRUGGLING WITH NEPOTISM IN BOLLYWOOD

Commenting upon those who belong to film families or have connections in the industry with influential people, the actor highlighted that she was an outsider. Priyanka, after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000, moved to Bollywood and debuted with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Tamil movie Thamizhan in 2002.

She called out nepotism and said, “You know they are multi-generational actors that come in and get multiple opportunities versus the ones that come in from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a movie for you just because your last one tanked, right? You have to get it and you have to hustle for it.”

I AM NOT A NEPO BABY: PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

Priyanka said she had no other choice but to start making movies for herself because no one would sign her and she wouldn’t live in this constant fear of not getting work soon. “It was a concern. I got into production because of that actually. But I was terrified when those 6 movies didn’t do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support that exists in a big way in Bollywood movies,” she explained.

Priyanka is not the first female actor from the Hindi film industry who has called out nepotism. Earlier, actor Kangana Ranaut, on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, called him the king of nepotism in Bollywood. In the same interview, Priyanka also talked about shifting to the US. She said she was struggling with ‘politics in Bollywood’ and was searching for a way out anyway.

Your thoughts on Priyanka finally coming out and talking about the real issues she faced as an outsider in the Hindi film industry?

