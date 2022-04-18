Priyanka-Nick’s Easter Celebration: This year, the world celebrated Easter on April 17th and the internet was swamped with photos of the festivities. Indeed, a number of celebrities from over the world have posted photos of their Easter festivities with their loved ones. Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared photos from her Easter celebrations with her singer husband, Nick Jonas. She gave us a glimpse of their festival celebration which included a fancy lunch.

Priyanka looked radiant in her yellow ensemble, and her look was accentuated by her stylish sunglasses. Nick, on the other hand, looked fantastic in his multicoloured t-shirt. Furthermore, the easter rabbit ears adornment provided an excellent backdrop for their pictures. Desi Girl also uploaded a series of photos from the lunch, including them, enjoying some excellent food. Sharing a slew of photos on her Instagram, Priyanka captioned her post, “Happy Easter from us,” along with three emojis.

Check Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Easter Celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka also included a selfie in the pictures. She shared a photo of Nick sipping a drink at a table with her. The actor also posted a photo of her dessert, which included a chocolate cupcake with bunny ears and a pie. Nick also shared a photo with Priyanka on his Instagram. He wrote, “Happy Easter everyone!”

This is PeeCee and Nick’s first Easter celebration since their daughter was born. For the uninitiated, the couple had their first kid via surrogacy in January of this year.

Happy Easter, dear readers! Watch this space for more updates!