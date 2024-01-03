Home

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Get Cozy in Leaked Pics, Check Her Look in White Swimsuit as Family Spends New Year on a Beach

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked together as they made heads turn with their New Year holiday pictures. The couple welcomed 2024 in Mexico with Malti and other close friends.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' New Year holiday pics from Mexico

Priyanka-Nick beach pics: For Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their family, it was a stylish beach holiday as they rang in New Year in Mexico. The couple looked lovely in their beach outfits as they spent some downtime together amid love, family time and lots of quiet time on the sand. A few pictures from their New Year’s holiday in Cabo are doing the rounds on the internet. In a few pictures, Priyanka is seen holding her daughter Malti and in others, she and Nick are seen sharing an intimate moment.

The pictures speak volumes about their beautiful bonding as a couple and just how much they enjoy their time away from the glitz and glamour of their world. These photos haven’t made it to the official social media handles of Nick and Priyanka. She, however, shared a glimpse of her holiday and posed with her mother Madhu Chopra in the happy New Year photos. The photos that the fans are sharing now have broken the internet. Priyanka definitely looks sexy in her white swimsuit while Nick looks casually handsome in his shorts and t-shirts.

Check out Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ viral photos from beach holiday on New Year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka and Nick got married in the year 2018 and share a lovely chemistry. The two never fail to give couple-goals to their fans everytime they step out of their abode. Apart from PC’s mom, the duo was accompanied by Nick’s eldest brother Kevin Jonas and his family and close friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for her film with John Cena titled ‘Head of State’. She is expected to move on to shooting her Hindi feature film – Jee Le Zara – with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Are you excited to see her back on screen?

