Actor Priyanka Chopra and pop-star Nick Jonas are talking babies. After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, we think it’s Priyanka and Nick who will soon share the good news! Recently, in an interview with The Sunday Times, PeeCee opened up about the couple’s future in the baby department. She said that she wants many children with Nick and can have as many as a cricket team. Before clarifying the rumours she joked that she wanted a whole “cricket team” of children. Also Read - It's a Girl For Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli! From Alia Bhatt To Sania Mirza, Celebs Pour In Their Congratulations!

She told, “I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure. Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by”. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Note For US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is The Best Thing on Women Empowerment Today

The 38-year-old actor went on to praise her 28-year-old husband for supporting her. “It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that,” she shared. Also Read - 'No Fixed Penalty Notices Were Issued': Priyanka Chopra Issues Statement Denying Any Breach of COVID-19 Rules in The UK

Nick and Priyanka got married in a lavish multiple nupitals in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1, 2018. The couple got married in a dual wedding ceremony. Their white wedding took place on December 1 and Priyanka wore the biggest ever veil with her wedding gown while they solemnized their relationship in a Hindu wedding the next day that was no less than a dream.

While Nick-Priyanka share three adorable fur babies Gino, Diana, and Panda, but we can’t wait to see their babies.