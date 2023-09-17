Home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas locked lips at Omaha concert amid the American singer's birthday celebrations. - Watch Viral Video

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Lock Lips at Omaha Concert Amid Birthday Celebrations - Watch Viral Video

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Lock Lips at Omaha Concert: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the hottest celeb couples as they keep setting relationship goals for their fans and followers. Apart from sharing mushy social media posts about their romance, Nick and Priyanka always have each other’s back. While the American actor-singer support his wife during her movie releases, the Bollywood actress also cheers for her husband during live shows. After writing a heartfelt post on her husband’s 31st birthday, the Citadel actress accompanied him at the Omaha concert where he celebrated his birthday with his fans and team.

WATCH VIRAL KISS VIDEOS OF PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND NICK JONAS FROM OMAHA CONCERT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi (@jerryxmimi)

PRIYANKA CHOPRA-NICK JONAS SEAL THEIR LOVE WITH A KISS

Nick wore a sleeveless t-shirt and jeans, paired with a white cap. He bowed down at the stage where his wife cheered for him as the couple shared a passionate kiss. The singer then hugged his team before cutting his birthday cake. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and posted mushy pictures with Nick along with her cute pic with daughter Malti Marrie. She captioned her post as, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby ❤️ @nickjonas (sic).”

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018. Their daughter Malti was born on January 15, 2023. The actress was recently featured in the romantic-comedy Love Again and the spy action-thriller Citadel. She will next be seen in Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

