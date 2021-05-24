Los Angeles: Global star icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband and singer Nick Jonas have started to grace the Billboard Music Awards. The diva and her lover posed on the Billboard Music Awards’ carpet together. Priyanka Chopra looked her sexiest best in this luxurious sheer nude plunge dress with a high leg slit by Dolce & Gabbana with Bulgari jewelry. The actor wore a big shining metallic belt to enhance her look. She wore subtle classy makeup, with hair straightening. On the other hand, Nick Jonas went bold in a green suit by Fendi. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Increases Target of Covid-19 Fundraiser to Rs 22 Crore: People Are Struggling, We Can Help

Priyanka and Nick took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures of their outfits. Jonas also shared a series of backstage pictures from Billboard Music Awards 2021 as he hosts tonight! Priyanka Chopra is the presenter tonight, in part to help Nick Jonas, who is recovering from a cracked rib injury.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Outfit:

Here’s What Nick Jonas Shared from 2021 Billboard Music Awards

A video of PeeCee has gone viral from the event where she is seen welcoming Duran Duran to the Billboard Music Awards stage.