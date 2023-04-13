Home

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Paint London Streets Red With Their Hot Kiss, Fans Hail ‘Love Birds’ – See PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted locking lips on the streets of London post-Easter celebration with their daughter Malti Marie - See viral pics!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most beloved couples in the industry. The adorable duo, who recently arrived in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, jetted off to London. Recently, Priyanka and Nick were spotted kissing on the streets of London and the internet is going crazy. In the romantic photos, PeeCee held Nick close to her as they kissed and got into their car. The couple has been in London for a few days to spend Easter with their daughter. While Priyanka looked uber cool in a pink hoodie, matching sorts, shoes, black sunglasses and a beige-coloured handbag, Nick wore a sexy black buttoned jacket along with his sunglasses.

Along with Priyanka and Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were also in attendance. The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday while they are in London. The viral photos were shared on their fan page and the caption read, “Priyanka and Nick today in London.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA-NICK JONAS KISS IN LONDON

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ photos went viral in no time. Their fans dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Wowww hot kiss!!🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍❤️❤️Happy to see these lovebirds🥰🤗🤗.” Another user wrote, “So happy to these two lovebirds together ❤️❤️.” The third one said, “Lots of love happiness and respect to this beautiful couple and their little angel malti ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nick Jonas recently dropped a preview of his and Priyanka’s Easter celebration with their little munchkin. In the photo, Malti was seen playing on the floor as her parents gazed at her fondly in a family photo. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been keeping busy with Citadel promotion in Mumbai earlier this month. Prior to that, the couple attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s great opening weekend in Mumbai.

