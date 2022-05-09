Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas daughter Malti’s photo: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas, who have become parents to their first child – a baby girl through surrogacy, on Mother’s Day gave a glimpse of Malti as they welcomed her home after 100 days in NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are extra grateful and posted a long message that said her daughter was born premature and how their lives had become a rollercoaster.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Raises Temperature in Sultry Yellow Bikini as She Enjoys Pool Time! - See Viral Pics

In a deeply personal and emotional social media post, Priyanka wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Creates a Splash in Pool, Dons Black Bikini And Enjoys Desi Songs - Watch Viral Videos

She continued to thank everyone who helped her in this, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️ Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit! Om Namah Shivay”. Also Read - Reports: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas's Baby Girl's Name Revealed ! This Is What It Means - Watch Video

Nick Jonas too shared a long post and wished wife Priyanka. “A special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you”, wrote Nick.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti’s First Photo:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur. On the work front, Chopra was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021.

Her upcoming slate of films include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You, Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh. Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in Hindi movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.