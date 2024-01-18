Home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a special puja before the elmo-themed birthday party for their daughter Malti Marie - See PICS!

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Sought Blessings At Temple For Malti Marie’s 2nd Birthday, Fans Say ‘Sanskar Nahi Bhuli Aap’ – PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ 2nd birthday with pomp, grandeur and devotion in LA. After Nick dropped pictures from her daughter’s Elmo-themed birthday party, PeeCee shared pictures from the puja ceremony. The traditional puja festivities were also attended by Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra. In the first photo, Malti Marie posed in a giant flower garland around her neck. She looked adorable in a co-ord set with tiny pigtails and a dainty bindi. For the unversed, the puja celebrations were followed by a kid-friendly party alongside a beach. The caption on the post read, “She is our miracle. And she is 2. ❤️🙏🏽 (sic).”

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ Birthday Puja – PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the second photo, Priyanka Chopra holds her daughter inside the temple premises. The following photo featured the ‘Barfi‘ star and her mother worshipping inside the temple. Nick Jonas held his little munchkin with his eyes closed. The celebrity couple also strolled on the beach with their pet dog Diana. Priyanka and Nick cannot simply stop gazing at each other.

The pictures received immense love from social media users and Bollywood celebs like Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, Preity Zinta, Farhan Akhtar and even Upasana Kamineni Konidela. One of the users wrote, “AWWW. She’s precious ❤️❤️❤️happy birthday angel. Thanks for sharing these sweet moments with us 🥰🙏🏾 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Awwwww Queen King and Princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿🥺🥺🥺🥺 (sic).” Social media users also lauded Priyanka Chopra for not forgetting her Indian roots.

Nick Jonas shared happy pictures from the birthday party and wrote, “Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️ (sic).”

Inside Malti Marie’s 2nd Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple then hosted two lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai with friends and colleagues from the Hindi cinema industry. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl in January 2022 via surrogacy. On the professional front, PeeCee will be seen in ‘Heads of State‘, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the coming months. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa‘ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

