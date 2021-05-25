Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas, never misses a chance to share husband-appreciation post and their love on social media. It’s been two years since her marriage and on a recent chat with an entertainment portal, Priyanka opened up on the secret to a happy marriage. She told Vigue Australia: “I am just two years in. So, I wouldn’t be able to tell you so much,” said the actor but added that for her conversation is the key. “According to me, the secret is conversation. And actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spend time with each other and actually enjoy it. I think it is an amazing secret”. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Dolce & Gabbana Metal Corset Belt Only Costs Rs 9,47,224 at Billboard Awards

Priyanka on her epic wedding with Nick Jonas, “The secret behind world’s most epic wedding was doing it in two months. Because we did not have time to think about anything. So, by the time it was done, it was just perfect, epic.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Husband Appreciation Post' As She Reunites With Nick Jonas: You Inspire Me Everyday!

The actor quipped: “The secret is to just keep my head down and keep working. Always look for the next step and never rest on your laurels. If you want to keep moving, the only thing you have got to do is move”. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas’ Luxurious Outfits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Take Your Breath Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was the most talked thing on the internet. They met on social media and exchanged messages soon after meeting in Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017.