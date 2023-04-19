Home

Priyanka Chopra Opens up on Being Trolled For Calling ‘RRR’ Tamil Film: ‘People Enjoy Finding Mistakes’

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up on being trolled and how sone people enjoy pointing out mistakes in whatever she does.

Priyanka Chopra Opens up on Being Trolled For Calling ‘RRR’ Tamil Film: Priyanka Chopra is busy with the promotions of her upcoming spy actioner series Citadel. As the trailer is being hailed by her fans, her action-packed avatar is also being lauded. Priyanka is currently occupied with media interactions regarding her role in Citadel. She has candidly spoken up honestly about her journey from being Miss World to making it big in Bollywood and her struggle as an actor in Hollywood. The Citadel actor paved way for a fresh debate on nepotism and bullying in Hindi film industry at Dax Shepherd Podcast show. She was also trolled for calling RRR a Tamil film in one of her interviews. Now, in one of her recent interviews, Priyanka spoke about how people find mistakes in whatever she does.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA RESPONDS TO BEING TROLLED BY NAYSAYERS

Priyanka, in an interview with Mid-Day told “People try to find a mistake in anything I do. I think people enjoy that a little bit. I was a lot more free-spirited, but now, I am a bit more cautious because I have my family to think about. The higher you go in life, the more people look for a reason for you to fall. But at the same time, I have so much love and support from my family, friends and fans. I prefer to focus on that.” In his podcast Dax had compared Bollywood to 1950s Hollywood. Priyanka responded to him by saying “I don’t think you are far from it. I think that was what it was… big studios, five actors… big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it’s streaming. It has given access to so many people who are making content. Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…” When the talk show host referred to RRR as a Bollywood movie, the Citadel actor corrected him by calling it a Tamil film. She had said “That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.”

PRIAYNAK CHOPRA TAKES A DIG AT PAY PARITY

Priyanka, in one of her live media interactions opined that there are men who are insecure of her success. She has often spoken about pay parity and has been very vocal about discrimination against women in all walks of life. The actor pointed out “I have some incredible men in my life who are not insecure of my success, but I also have men in my life who are very insecure of my success. So, I think that men have enjoyed the freedom and the pride of being the bread winners or the leaders of the family. It’s threatening to their territory when a woman does that or if a woman is more successful or a man is staying at home and woman is going out to work.”

Citadel also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles. Russo Brothers are the Executive Producers of the show which releases on April 28, 2023.

