Priyanka Chopra opens up on comeback film Varanasi, calls it ‘career-defining’, hails SS Rajamouli: ‘one of the best…’

In the ever-evolving world of showbiz, many actors come and go, but there are only a few rare gems who leave an impact not only in India but also on the international stage. One such example of this is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. After years of balancing global projects and Hollywood ventures, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for a powerful return to Indian cinema. While fans are excited for her comeback film in India, Priyanka Chopra also expressed her excitement. At a recent world premiere of The Bluff on February 18, which she attended alongside husband Nick Jonas, the actor opened up about her much-awaited collaboration with SS Rajamouli in Varanasi.

A pivotal comeback after seven years

Priyanka was last seen in an Indian film in 2019’s The Sky Is Pink. Since then, she has focused largely on international work. However, with Varanasi, she is stepping back into the Indian spotlight.

Speaking about her film Varanasi, she called it “career-defining.”

Why Varanasi is such a big deal

Directed by SS Rajamouli, widely regarded as one of India’s most ambitious filmmakers, the film has already generated massive buzz. Hailing the director, Priyanka said “one of the best that we have in India”.

The film was officially announced in Hyderabad in November 2025, where a teaser hinted at a sweeping narrative spanning timelines and locations, complete with visually striking sequences. The film is backed by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

Star cast and music

Varanasi features Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha. Priyanka will play Mandakini, marking her debut in Telugu cinema.

Music for the film is being composed by MM Keeravani, adding further weight to its creative lineup.

Release date and international projects

The film is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027. Meanwhile, Priyanka continues to juggle international commitments, including The Bluff, streaming from February 25, and Judgment Day, directed by Nicholas Stoller.

