Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to 26/11 victims and heroes, shares heartfelt note on 18th anniversary: ‘Remembering the lives…’

Eighteen years after the attacks shook Mumbai, the actor joined the nation in remembering the people whose lives were lost and those who stood against terror.

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Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to victims and brave heroes (PC: Instagram)

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history. Eighteen years after the tragedy, people across India are remembering the victims and the brave personnel who lost their lives while protecting others. Several public figures have also taken to social media to mark the anniversary and pay their respects. Among them was global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who shared a brief but emotional message remembering everyone affected by the attacks. Her note brought attention to the lives lost and the courage shown during those difficult hours.

What did Priyanka Chopra say on the 18th anniversary of 26/11?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered the victims and heroes of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks through a post on Instagram on November 26. Sharing her tribute, the actor wrote, “Remembering the lives lost and the heroes who gave everything on 26/11. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks.”

With these words, Priyanka honoured the people who lost their lives and the security personnel who fought to protect the city. Her message also reflected the emotions associated with the anniversary, as the country continues to remember those who were affected by the tragedy.

What happened during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks?

The Mumbai terror attacks began on November 26, 2008, when 10 terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba entered the city by sea. They carried out coordinated attacks at several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Leopold Café, Cama Hospital and Nariman House.

The attacks continued for nearly 60 hours, bringing Mumbai to a standstill. A total of 166 people were killed and more than 300 were injured. The incident led to a major security operation, with police and armed forces working to rescue people and stop the attackers.

Several security personnel lost their lives while confronting the terrorists. They included Mumbai Police officers Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar, along with constable Tukaram Omble. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Havaldar Gajender Singh Bisht were also among the brave personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Under Operation Black Tornado, security forces neutralised nine terrorists, while Ajmal Aamir Kasab was captured alive. He was later convicted and executed in 2012.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film with Mahesh Babu

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her upcoming film with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by ace director S. S. Rajamouli, the globe-trotting sci-fi fantasy features her as Mandakini, a historian and skilled marksman. The story moves across different locations and timelines, including Varanasi, Africa and Antarctica, and brings together elements of Indian mythology, folklore and action.

The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter https://t.co/br4APC6Tb1 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 12, 2025

The film’s principal photography wrapped up in November 2026, with extensive visual effects work currently underway. It is officially scheduled to release worldwide on April 7, 2027, although reports suggest that the makers may consider moving it to August 2027 to allow more time for post-production.