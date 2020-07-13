Nick Jonas’ mother Denise Jonas aka Mama Jonas turns 54 on Monday, June 13. To mark this special occasion, daughter-in-law and actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a heartwarming birthday message for Denise and uploaded a pretty selfie with her. “Happy Birthday MamaJ ! Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I”m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together. Love you so much. @mamadjonas @nickjonas,” wrote Priyanka, along with an image where she is seen with Denise. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Serve as Ambassador of TIFF This Year, Shares Her 11-Year Journey With Film Festival

Have a look at PeeCee’s birthday post for her mom-in-law:

On the other hand, Nick Jonas too shared a post for his mom. HE wrote, “Love you mom. Happy birthday!”

View this post on Instagram Love you mom. Happy birthday! 🎂 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 13, 2020 at 12:13am PDT



Nick and Priyanka got married in over a series of ceremonies over three days in India in December of 2018. They later hosted multiple receptions for friends and family.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The White Tiger, an upcoming Netflix adaptation where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.