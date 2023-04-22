Home

Priyanka Chopra Performed More Action in Citadel Than Chris Evans-Robert Downey Jr in Avengers, Says Joe Russo

Priyanka Chopra Performed More Action Than Chris Evans: Priyanka Chopra is all geared up for the release of her spy actioner series Citadel. The actor is being hailed by her fans and movie buffs for performing death-defying stunts in the trailer. Priyanka’s hand-to-hand combat sequences have added to the hype for the espionage thriller. The show is also most talked about since, Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War are the Executive Producers for Citadel. They had earlier also praised Priyanka’s dedication and performance. Now, in a new interview, Joe Russo has lauded her and said that she has done more action than MCU stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans.

JOE RUSSO LAUDS PRIYANKA CHOPRA FOR PERFORMING HER OWN ACTION STUNTS

Joe had admitted that he has never worked with an actor as enthusiastic as Priyanka and even compared her to Tom Cruise. The Citadel actor had previously revealed that 80% of the action stunts in the series are done by her. Joe, in his recent interview with The Indian Express also told “The physical work she did on the show, for the amount of time she had to do it, it was the toughest we have put any actor through.” He further added “It’s the hardest job we have asked of any actor that we worked with. Even when we were doing those Marvel movies, when Robert Downey Jr puts on that helmet, he is out and CGI takes over. Chris Evans when puts on the cap, some man takes over, but there was no rest for her.”

RUSSO BROTHERS COMPARE CITADEL TO JAMES BOND MOVIES

Russo brothers had in one of their previous interviews also appreciated Priyanka and stated that “This is a genre that traditionally has a male lead. And so what was interesting to us was upending that. Priyanka is really gifted physically. She is a badass on camera and she kicks a lot of a** in the show. Without giving too much away, her character is driving a lot of the action for the better part of the series, and Richard’s character is playing catch up. That was a really interesting and exciting idea for us.” The filmmaker duo are excited about their series and also spoke about parallels with James Bond movies. Joe Russo opined “It’s an accurate way to talk about it, without question. I mean, we loved Bond growing up.” Anthony Russo also added “We’re immense fans of Bond, but our job is to try to take what we love about these sorts of genres and films that have influenced us and figure out ways to push them into spaces and places that surprise us … Our job as storytellers isn’t to bring you another version of Bond. Our job as storytellers is to bring you a fresh experience that you are excited and surprised by. So hopefully we hit that mark. We’ll see.”

Priyanka is currently in Rome with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas for Citadel promotions. The action-thriller show also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in crucial roles.

