Diwali 2021: Global icon Priyanka Chopra who has been making stunning posts on Instagram to celebrate Diwali has recently shared her puja pics with husband and star Nick Jonas. Despite living away from India, PeeCee never misses a chance to perform puja rituals at her Los Angeles home. On Diwali, Puja and Nick were seen performing Lakshmi Puja, while in another picture Nick was seen lighting a lamp in the plate of the aarti. The actor wore a simple yet classy yellow saree. She captioned it as, “या देवी सर्वभूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali”.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Oozes Oomph in Pink Anarkali Worth Rs 70K - A Yay or A Nay?

Have a look at the pics here:

Netizens have hailed PeeCee for keeping the traditions alive in LA despite staying away from India. One of the fans wrote, “Happy Diwali! Thank you for sharing the ritual you do to bring blessing in to your home”. Another wrote, “We are proud of you”. Also Read - Nearly 200 Fire-related Incidents Reported in Delhi on Diwali; No Casualties

Earlier, Priyanka shared a picture of herself in which she was seen wearing a lehenga. Priyanka wished Diwali with the picture. She is wearing a golden and beige colored lehenga. Along with this, mirror work choli and floral printed dupatta have been taken.

Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for her next project Citadel in London and is back in the US. Apart from this, Priyanka has other films including The Matrix, Text for You. Talking about Bollywood, Priyanka’s upcoming film is Jee Le Zara. The film on Road Trip is directed by Farhan Akhtar. Apart from Priyanka, it will have Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.