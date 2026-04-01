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Priyanka Chopra performs seva, washes utensils at Sri Darbar Sahib Golden Temple - Watch viral video

Priyanka Chopra performs seva, washes utensils at Sri Darbar Sahib Golden Temple – Watch viral video

Priyanka Chopra performed her Darshan at Golden Temple Gurudwara and also participated in Seva by washing soiled utensils in the Parikrama. Watch the video.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday to offer her prayers. She also took part in Seva along with other devotees. Priyanka, who spends much of her time abroad, came to the temple to pay her respects at Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib. After bowing at the Guru’s abode, she listened to the Gurbani Kirtan with deep devotion. Her arrival created excitement among the devotees, but she carried out her Darshan with simplicity and humility. She also joined in Seva by washing used utensils in the Parikrama (circumambulatory path).

Priyanka Chopra at Golden Temple Actress Priyanka Chopra offered prayers and performed sewa at Sri Darbar Sahib, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.#PriyankaChopra #GoldenTemple #Amritsarpic.twitter.com/3pKVNTEW4C — Global Affairs 24 (@GlobalAffair24) March 31, 2026



Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a visually indulgent post featuring a traditional North Indian thali. The image captured a quintessential Punjabi meal, offering a glimpse into the region’s celebrated food culture. At the centre of the platter are two golden-brown Amritsari kulchas, likely stuffed with spiced potatoes or paneer and baked in a tandoor.

Accompanying them are small bowls of dal makhani and chole, staples of Punjabi cuisine, along with sides of yogurt, butter, pickled onions with green chilies. Adding to the cultural mood, the story is set to the song ‘Sohni Lagdi’ by Diljit Dosanjh.The food post comes amid ‘The Bluff’ actor ongoing visit to India, which has already sparked curiosity among fans.

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On March 26, she documented her journey from New Delhi to Amritsar via a digital flight map shared on Instagram Stories. She also posted short clips of Punjab’s lush green farmlands, filmed from her window seat.Before heading to Amritsar, the actor was spotted at the Delhi airport interacting with fans and posing for photograph. This India visit follows her recent work on the film ‘The Bluff’ and comes ahead of her much-anticipated collaboration with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli for the upcoming project ‘Varanasi’, which is expected to release in 2027.

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