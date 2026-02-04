Home

Priyanka Chopra placed THIS condition before signing SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, Mahesh Babu had to pay the price by…

Known for presenting India on a global stage and spending several years building a presence in Hollywood, Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Indian cinema. Priyanka will be seen making her comeback with SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Now adding to the buzz, fresh news that Priyanka Chopra laid a condition before signing the film has been doing the rounds.

Recently, in an interview, Priyanka opened up about what convinced her to say yes to this film. The actor revealed that she had a special request for the filmmaker.

Priyanka Chopra requested a dance number

Recalling her conversation with SS Rajamouli, Priyanka shared that she wanted to return to one of the most loved aspects of her Bollywood career, dancing. She said, “So, I haven’t done an Indian film in like six years. So when she called me, and he was like, ‘Oh, you know, this female character’s really cool, and you have to do it,’ and whatever, I was like, ‘I have one request: will you make me dance? Please, because I haven’t danced for so long… Whoa, I should not have asked, because we are dancing. Oh my gosh, there’s a lot. And poor Mahesh was like, ‘It’s because of you. Because of you, I have to do it too.’”

Mahesh Babu calls it ‘sensational.’

Mahesh Babu gave a teaser about the film’s song. Speaking about the track, he said, “It’s sensational. And, I think one song we’ve already shot for it, and it just keeps playing in our minds. And [Priyanka] keeps singing it all the time. And, that song was because she wanted to dance and… And, he made her dance.”

About Varanasi

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film marks his next directorial venture after the blockbuster success of RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which released in 2022. Varanasi is also marked as Priyanka’s homecoming to Indian cinema and will feature her in an action-packed role as Mandakini. The film stars Mahesh Babu as the protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain.

As per the teaser, the story revolves around time travel and is mounted as a grand action-adventure. While much of the plot remains tightly under wraps, Rajamouli has confirmed that in one of the sequences, Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama

