Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas recently attended a Diwali party in Los Angeles hosted by a friend. Anjula Acharia, Priyanka's agent, posted an unseen photo of the couple at her home on Instagram Stories. In the photo, clicked inside Anjula's living room, Priyanka stood behind her as she held her. Nick Jonas posed next to Priyanka. A few other guests were also seen smiling and posing for the picture. "Diwali nights in LA," she captioned it, and tagged all of her guests.

The Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen looking stunning as ever in the photo, adorning a full-sleeve pink dress with complementing heels. Nick, on the other hand, was dressed in a black and white sweater with black pants and shoes. PeeCee's agent also shared a sneak peek of the decorations with her followers.

Priyanka Chopra is The Hottest 'Desi Girl' in LA, Serves Festive Inspo in Yellow Chiffon Saree

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick celebrated their first Diwali their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress shared a series of photos from the Diwali celebrations at her and Nick’s Los Angeles home on her social media handle. “Love, peace, and prosperity to all,” she wrote. I wish you all a Happy Diwali from the bottom of my heart. Sorry for the delay, but I decided to stay in the moment a little longer… From our home to yours. “Light and love.” Priyanka also tagged her brother, writing, “Missed you Siddharth Chopra.” Nick also posted photos from the Diwali celebrations, writing, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my love.” Everyone has a happy Diwali. I’m sending you love and light.

On Professional front, Priyanka recently visited New York for the United Nations General Assembly as one of the speakers at the Global event. The actress is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.