Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Turn Into Party Animal At Jonas Brothers’ concert; Fans Go Gaga

Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta left fans surprised as they partied together at Jonas Brothers’ concert. While Preity looked concert-ready in a black top and checkered mini skirt, Priyanka grabbed eyeballs in a black cut-out dress sporting a straight hair look.

Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta were last seen together in a 2003 movie ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Indian divas Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra have been pals over the decades, and their friendship is blooming with each passing day. Ever since their friendship started with the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, the duo have been known to have one of the best friendships in the film fraternity. Recently, fans were left surprised to see Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra together at the Jonas Brothers concert in the US. For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra has been touring with the Jonas Brothers, making glamorous appearances at her husband Nick Jonas’ concerts. After years apart, Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta reunited yet again to have a gala time together at the event, and the pictures and videos of them stand as evidence.

Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Jonas Brothers’ Concert

Preity Zinta dropped a video on her Instagram account on September 10 giving a sneak peek into her first Jonas Brothers’ concert. The video collage is a mashup of the musical night the actress enjoyed in the US. From a glimpse of her pretty face to the electrifying houseful venue, the Chori Chori Chupke Chupke actress shared videos from the phenomenal concert. As the video progresses, the actor shares a glance of her co-star in the 2003 movie The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Priyanka Chopra.

The duo partied their hearts out at the ‘fun night’ and grooved in each other’s company at the concert. The Bollywood stars also clicked a couple of adorable selfies together and had a gala time. While Preity Zinta looked concert-ready in a black top and checkered mini skirt with long boots, the Citadel actress grabbed eyeballs in a black cut-out dress sporting a straight hair look.

Posting the video, Preity Zinta captioned, “What a fun night. What a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour, last night I officially became a Fan.”

Have a look at the fun night below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)



Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Video

Since being shared, fans have been going gaga spotting the two amazing actresses of the time together. With each passing moment, fans are hoping into the comment section to shower praise and love on them.

Reacting to the video, Instant Bollywood wrote, “You take us back to the era of Veer Zara.” An Instagram user said, “It’s always good to see you both getting clicked together. My most favorite actresses.” “Looks like a fun event. Gotta love concert,” an account remarked. Another fan’s comment read, “Both the queens are together! Gosh so cool! You guys have so much in common!”. A fan expressed, “You look so pretty, hope to see you in movies soon. Ignore the troll.” “Nice to see yours and Priyanka Chopra’s true friendship. Stay happy always,” praised another fan.

