Entrepreneur and entertainment industry icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has launched her own homeware brand, SONA Home. The work on the products promotes Indian culture. Priyanka has made sure to promote the Indian community and culture Internationally. The brand offers a collection of products that blend traditional Indian art with modern aesthetics. While sharing the first glimpse of Sona Home, Priyanka shared a long note that read, “Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It’s awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage. Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together…and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home. 🤍 Shop now at the link in the bio and follow @sonahomenyc for more.”Also Read - Like Father, Like Daughter! Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Twins With Dad Nick Jonas And They Look Adorable, See Pic

It has everything from table linens, placemats, cutlery, dinner plates to lamp shades. A look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up a schedule for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.