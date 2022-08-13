Priyanka Chopra's Quantico Co-Star Anne Heche Declared 'Legally Dead' After Car Crash, Actor Mourns Her Death

Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico Co-Star Anne Heche Dies: Priyanka Chopra’s co-star from Quantico, Anne Heche met with an accident and has been declared ‘legally dead.’ Anne died in a car crash as Priyanka mourned her co-actor’s unfortunate demise. The actor remembered Anne as a ‘lovely person’ and an ‘incredible actress.’ Priyanka mentioned in her Instagram story that Anne will always have a special place in her heart and offered her heartfelt condolences to Anne’s “children, family, friends and everyone who grieves.” Quantico was the actor’s first American series that marked her entry in Hollywood.Also Read - Indian Matchmaking Fame Sima Taparia Says Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Not A Good Match: 'He Looks So Small...'

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story:

Priyanka wrote in her Instagram stories, "My heart goes out to Anne Heche's children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart."

Priyanka's upcoming Hollywood projects are, It's All Coming Back to Me And Citadel.

