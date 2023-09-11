Home

Priyanka Chopra Raises Temperature In Racy Black Cutout Dress At Jonas Brothers Concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have recently set Instagram on fire with their sensational cuddly pictures. While Priyanka slipped in a very racy black cutout dress, Nick looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows on December 01, 2018. (Image Credits: Instagram)

There is no doubt that Priyanka Chopra is having a great weekend, enjoying the Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. The actress had been spending one of the best times of her life with her family and friends, and she made sure to give her fans a sneak peek of the event as well. Sharing the update on her official Instagram account, Priyanka posted some amazing pictures from the concert. The carousel of pictures features ‘Bollywood’s desi girl’ and ‘national jiju’ Nick Jonas striking some cuddly pictures for the lenses. While Priyanka has set Instagram on fire with her sensational look in a very racy black dress with diamond-shaped cut-outs across the midriff, Nick Jonas also looked dapper in an all-black outfit. Among the photo dump, there is also a cute picture of her munchkin Malti Marie, which is winning hearts.

Priyanka Chopra’s Photo Dump ‘Incredible Weekend’ Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always shelled out couple goals ever since they got married in December 2018. From being the cheerleaders to displaying their love towards each other, the lovebirds are one of the most adored couples worldwide in Bollywood and Hollywood. Currently, Priyanka has been rooting for the Jonas Brothers concert, and videos of Priyanka’s glamorous appearance at the concert have been making headlines on social media. Now, amid all the fanfare, the actress herself has shared a bunch of adorable pictures of her weekend from the concert, captioning them, “Incredible weekend”.

Have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Meanwhile, Preity Zinta was among the Bollywood celebs who attended the Jonas Brothers concert in LA. The actress was seen enjoying and dancing with Priyanka as she shared a sneak peek of her fun night out on her social media account with a video collage of pictures and clips. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)



Here’s How Fans Reacted To Priyanka Chopra’s Concert Diaries

As soon as the ‘Citadel’ actress shared the picture on her social media account, fans couldn’t keep themselves calm and they thronged the comment section to praise the beauty and the adorable couple.

A fan wrote, “Most beautiful couple.” Another user commented, “Holy hotness and wholesomeness all in one post.” “That outfit slayed!!! You are literally ethereal,” an account remarked. “My favourite couple!!! Love lots @priyankachopra stay true to yourself! You are beautiful and an inspiration,” an Instagram user wrote. “Gorgeous NP! We love you guys! And adorable MM!”, another fan praised. “I don’t know how people like each other with different qualities. But these guys have passed their borders and Nature,” expressed a fan.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Works

After showcasing her remarkable acting skills in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has been continuing to make her mark in the Hollywood industry with her acting prowess. Following her blockbuster projects like Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, Quantico, and more, the actress is all set to headline another, titled Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. Other than this, it is speculated that she has Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

