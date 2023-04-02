Home

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh recently set the stage on fire with their energetic 'Galla Goodiyan' performance at NMACC. - Watch

Priyanka Chopra-Ranveer Singh Burn The Stage: Priyanka Chopra’s arrival at Mumbai along with singer-actor husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra has created a lot of buzz. Her India visit amid the ongoing controversy post her revelation about being ‘cornered’ by Bollywood has set the gossip mills on task once again. Priyanka came to Mumbai for the two-day event on the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). She and Nick attended the bash both the days and slayed the event with their style statements. Their unique chemistry was being hailed by fans as the power couple complement each other. On the second day Priyanka also rocked the dance floor as she performed with her Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh.

CHECK OUT PRIYANKA CHOPRA-RANVEER SINGH’S VIRAL VIDEO:

PRIYANKA CHOPRA-RANVEER SINGH GROOVE TO GALLA GOODIYAN

Now, in a viral video Priyanka can be seen grooving to the peppy track from Dil Dhadakne Do, titled Galla Goodiyan. The duo played brother and sister from a dysfunctional family in the movie. Reacting to their dance video netizens were all excited and even commented ‘Kabir and Ayesha are back (their character names from the movie)’. After dancing together Ranveer can be seen escorting Priyanka down the stage. It has been speculated that a lot of Bollywood’s A-lister heroes refused to work with Priyanka due to her differences with Karan Johar. After Priyanka’s explosive statement in a recent podcast, Kangana even blamed Karan for bullying the Citadel actor. Kangana had tweeted “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.” Priyanka, during her interview at the Dax Shepherd show had told “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She further added “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

KARAN JOHAR GREETED BY KARAN JOHAR AT NMACC EVENT

Now as Ranveer and Priyanka danced their heart out like old friends it seems she still has good rapport with her former co-stars. She recently hugged and chatted with Karan at the first day of NMACC launch. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker was seen in a happy mood as he greeted Priyanka. The actor is now gearing up for her new release on Amazon Prime Video – Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She said she just grabbed the opportunity as used as her way out of Bollywood at that time. “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America’.” However, after she didn’t do well in the music, Priyanka said someone told her to stay back and also try her hands at acting auditions. Priyanka said she decided to give that a shot too and started from scratch in Hollywood.

The actor has not done a lot of Bollywood movies ever since her foray into the international business. She featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, followed by The Sky Is Pink which was essentially an independent cinema. She will now be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

