Priyanka Chopra recalls difficult time during her daughter Malti’s birth: ‘110 days…’

Priyanka Chopra said they did not want to announce daughter Malti’s birth initially, but some people understood anyway.

Priyanka Chopra talks about the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie. After establishing herself in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has also made a name for herself in Hollywood. She will soon be seen in a South Indian film, playing an important role in the movie Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The actress is now in the news for her recent statement in an interview with Jai Shetty. She said, “When daughter Malti Marie was born, it was a difficult time.” She added, “The whole experience was very difficult for us. I don’t know if I’m ready to talk about it, but it was a challenging period. Malti is like a miracle for us.”

Priyanka further shared, “When we were told she was due at 27 weeks, I was so scared. I remember sitting in front of the fireplace in our house for at least nine hours. I usually find solutions to problems, but at that moment, I couldn’t think of anything. Nick was away somewhere, and when he came back, he reassured me. Then we went to the hospital.”

“The circumstances of Malti’s birth were stressful for everyone. It was during the time of COVID, so there was a lot of worry. When she was born, she looked very small and also appeared purple. Luckily, the surrogate was in good health, so we were able to focus on Malti. But the situation was such that nothing was easy. I felt numb. She was kept in the NICU, and we went there, but only one person was allowed at a time. When she cried for the first time, her voice sounded like a cat’s. That moment was very emotionally distressing.”

Priyanka Chopra also said that they did not want to announce Malti’s birth initially, but some people understood anyway. They received a message saying that if they did not share the news, it would be published by others. So they had to announce Malti’s birth, even though they were not ready at the time, as they didn’t know what would happen to her or what her condition would be like.

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that Malti had to be kept in the NICU for almost 110 days. They were at the hospital every day. Nick used to play the guitar for her and sing songs, while Priyanka played mantras on a small iPod. She said, “I used to play the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Gayatri Mantra, and Om Namah Shivaya in a low voice and keep it in her cradle.” Malti underwent six blood transfusions during this time.

She also said, “The day Malati came home was very emotional. She was still very young when she came home. We were all sitting in front of the temple. That was the first time I cried a lot. I thanked God that she was saved.”

Also, Priyanka praised Nick and said, “I am proud to be living with the right person, a good father, and our baby.” Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born through surrogacy in 2022.

