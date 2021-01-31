Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently basking in the success of her recently released Netflix film The White Tiger. After making the fans swoon over her acting skills once again, the actor also launched her exclusive haircare brand called Anomaly. And now, she’s topping the trends by sharing a few pictures of herself chilling in a bikini. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twins with Her Pooch, Diana, in a White Tiger Print Outfit

On a Saturday evening, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share a few photos of herself in which she could be seen enjoying some downtime in a pool. The actor, who looks absolutely striking in whatever she wears, flaunted her fabulous physique in a red bikini. The photos of her making a splash are now going viral on social media.

Earlier, the Baywatch star hopped on to Instagram and shared her experience of coming out with the hair products range. Sharing that she feels surreal while introducing this brand to her fans, Chopra wrote, "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!."

The Fashion actor asserted that she has been working on this range for the last 18 months. “For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived,” she said while announcing the brand on Instagram.

“I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years…what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between…and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves,” she said. The actor also shared that the formulas used in the products are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients, and the bottles are made from 100 pc plastic trash from our oceans and landfills.