Priyanka Chopra Returns Home After 3 Years And First Thing She Does is Watch Koffee With Karan

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back home. She returned to Mumbai on Tuesday morning after almost three years. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi as she exited the airport. She received a warm welcome from the fans and the media. In a video that is now going viral, she is seen smiling for the paps and also hugging a friend who came to receive her at the airport.

An elated Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement over returning to Mumbai. She shared a glimpse of the Mumbai roads and then a quick picture of enjoying Koffee With Karan on Star World as she unwound at her place. 'Cheetos' also got a special mention in her stories.

CHECK PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S POSTS AFTER SHE RETURNS TO INDIA:

Priyanka wore a blue co-ord set and teamed it up with a pair of sneakers. She kept her hair straight and carried a tote bag with a no-makeup look as part of her airport-style file.

WATCH PRIYANKA CHOPRA RETURN TO MUMBAI AFTER ALMOST THREE YEARS:

This is also her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ first visit to India. The actor is back to resume work on her comeback Hindi film Jee Le Zara. Priyanka has teamed up with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for the film which is being directed by Farhan Akhtar. She also has a romance drama ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ starring Sam Heughan and ‘Citadel‘ co-starring Richard Madden in her pipeline.

We can’t wait to see more of her appearances as she meets with her Bollywood friends in Mumbai now!