Priyanka Chopra roasts Jonas Brothers: Anushka Sharma has joined the list of praises for Priyanka Chopra’s trailer for her Jonas Brothers Family Roast video. ‘How fantastic are you in this @priyankachopra!!’ Anushka remarked on her Instagram stories as she shared the roast video. Have a look:Also Read - Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Expecting? Truth On Pregnancy Comment Revealed Here ! Watch Video

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Green Bodycon Dress is a Wardrobe Essential, Worth Rs 50K - A Hit Or A Miss?

Taapsee Pannu also praised Priyanka Chopra’s performance in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which was just released. She addressed a note to Priyanka, referring to her as a woman goal. While Telugu actor Samantha just had one word to say about it. She posted a clip from the show featuring Priyanka Chopra and an ‘Amazing’ sticker. Peecee was fantastic, according to the Eega actor. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Makes Pregnancy Announcement Leaving Nick Jonas Gobsmacked

In the video, Priyanka had said, “I’m honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I’m from India a country rich in culture, music, and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn’t make it over there.” Priyanka also spoke about the much-talked-about age gap and said, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Anushka and Priyanka previously collaborated in Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do.’ Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose, and others were among the leading actors in the film. The film garnered favourable reviews from both reviewers and the general public.

While Priyanka is working in films like ‘Jee Le Zara’ and ‘Matrix 4.’ Following the birth of her first child, ‘Vamika,’ Anushka is spending time with her family. She does, however, have several interesting projects lined up as a producer.