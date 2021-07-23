Priyanka Chopra’s Houses, Offices, Net Worth: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has emerged as one of the most financially successful Indian celebrities in the US. The diva, who is currently in London shooting her web series, Citadel, is a multitasker. Back home in Mumbai, Priyanka is doing a lot of real estate deals like selling her apartments at a whopping price. She loves selling and buying properties at different locations and at present she owns possessions in several cities such as Mumbai, Los Angeles, and Goa.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Slips Into Hot Blue Bikini As She Gets Soaked In The Sun For Bold Photoshoot

According to a report in Money Control, Priyanka Chopra has sold her residential units for Rs 7 crore in March 2021. The actor sold two residential units located in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri West in Mumbai for Rs. 7 crore. "A unit located on the 7th floor of size 888 sq ft was sold for Rs. 3 crore. Stamp duty of Rs. 9 lakh was paid on it, according to the registration documents. Another unit on the same floor of size 1219 sq ft was sold for Rs. 4 crore. Stamp duty of Rs. 12 lakh was paid on it", the report suggests.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has leased her office. The report further says, PeeCee has rented the second floor of Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West for Rs. 2.11 lakh rent per month. The office has areas across 2040 sq.ft. The registration for rent was done June 3, 2021.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Net Worth

As per Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Priyanka Chopra’s annual earning is Rs 23.4 crore that includes her brand endorsements, film deals, event appearances, social media posts, and the money from her production house Purple Pebble Production. It is believed that Priyanka gets close to around Rs 12 crore for a film.

The total net worth of Priyanka Chopra is 30 million USD, which in Indian Currency is 225 Crores INR. Most of her earnings come from Brand endorsements for which she charges approx Rs. 5 Crore per endorsement.

Priyanka Chopra has invested heavily in Real Estate properties. With such a massive earning, Priyanka is one of the top celebrities to pay the highest income tax to the government.