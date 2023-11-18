Home

Priyanka Chopra Sells 2 Mumbai Apartments to Udta Punjab Director Abhishek Chaubey at THIS Price – Check Full Details

Priyanka Chopra offloaded 2 lavish penthouses in Mumbai to filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey at a whooping price.

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly sold two of her apartments in Mumbai to filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey. She offloaded the two properties measuring a total of 2,292 square feet for a combined sum of Rs crore. The properties are located in the post-Andheri suburbs of the city as per information obtained by

Post-marriage with singer Nick Jonas, the actress has been living in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter Malti Chopra Jonas. She recently visited India during the JIO MAMI film festival, and as per reports, she is going to make a power-packed comeback in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra Offloads Two Mumbai Apartments to ‘Udta Punjab’ Director Abhishek Chaubey

Both the penthouses are located in the prime Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri. While one of them is spread across an area of 860 sq ft, the second one sprawls over 1, 432 sq ft. PeeCee sold the first penthouse for Rs 2.25 crore and the second for Rs 3.75 crore. The report mentioned that the transactions were done by Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, on behalf of the actor.

The buyer of both penthouses, Abhishek Chaubey paid stamp duty charges amounting to Rs 36 lakh which took place on October 23 and October 25. Besides Udta Punjab, he is renowned for films like Ishqiya, Desh Ishqiya and Sonchiriya.

Priyanka Chopra on Professional Front

Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State also starring John Cena and Idris Elba. Heads of State is an Amazon original film which was announced last year. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Though the film was announced around two years ago, there are rumours that the Dil Dhakdne Do actress has been backed out of the project.

